David Ortiz Reveals His Favorite Road MLB Ballpark To Play In

When not nourished by the home crowd’s rousing approval, Boston Red Sox icon David Ortiz loved to feed off his biggest rival’s jeers.

Big Papi talked to another recently inducted Hall of Famer, Peyton Manning, on the first episode of Big Papi’s Places. When the legendary quarterback asked the designated hitter where he most liked to play outside of Fenway Park, Ortiz immediately answered with Yankee Stadium.

“The fans over there motivated me,” Ortiz said. “I loved to hear them boo, and then, quiet. After I do my thing, yeah.”

The short porch in left field couldn’t have hurt either.

Ortiz didn’t clarify if he preferred the old Yankee Stadium, which closed down in 2008, or the new Yankee Stadium. Yet the numbers show he fared far better at the original House That Ruth Built.

According to Baseball Reference, Big Papi batted .316/.393/.632 in the old stadium, but faltered to a .224/.325/.470 slash line at the current venue. He exploited the diminutive dimensions at both parks, smashing a combined 31 home runs in 115 games.

Ortiz loved visiting Yankees fans in the Bronx, but the feeling likely wasn’t mutual.