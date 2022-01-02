David Pollack Makes His Opinion On Kirk Herbstreit Very Clear

ESPN college football analyst David Pollack has made his opinion on Kirk Herbstreit extremely clear following Saturday’s controversy.

Herbstreit, who played collegiately at Ohio State before getting into the sports media world, faced criticism for what he said about player opt-outs.

The longtime ESPN college football analyst later took to Twitter to defend himself.

Just wanted to clarify some of my comments from earlier today. Of course some players love the game the same today as ever. But some don’t. I’ll always love the players of this game and sorry if people thought I generalized or lumped them all into one category. pic.twitter.com/PS9Pu5rcoo — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) January 1, 2022

Pollack took to Twitter to defend his longtime colleague.

“I can speak to my 10 years being around Kirk Herbstreit. He cares about the sport of football more than anyone I have ever met. He is constantly trying to make it better. He has pulled me aside many a times and talked about ways we cld make the game better,” he tweeted.

I can speak to my 10 years being around @KirkHerbstreit He cares about the sport of football more than anyone I have ever met. He is constantly trying to make it better. He has pulled me aside many a times and talked about ways we cld make the game better. — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) January 2, 2022

There’s no doubting Kirk Herbstreit’s love of college football.

However, many people need to start loving college football players as much as they love the sport as a whole.