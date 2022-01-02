The Spun

David Pollack Makes His Opinion On Kirk Herbstreit Very Clear

ESPN college football analyst David Pollack has made his opinion on Kirk Herbstreit extremely clear following Saturday’s controversy.

Herbstreit, who played collegiately at Ohio State before getting into the sports media world, faced criticism for what he said about player opt-outs.

The longtime ESPN college football analyst later took to Twitter to defend himself.

Pollack took to Twitter to defend his longtime colleague.

I can speak to my 10 years being around Kirk Herbstreit. He cares about the sport of football more than anyone I have ever met. He is constantly trying to make it better. He has pulled me aside many a times and talked about ways we cld make the game better,” he tweeted.

There’s no doubting Kirk Herbstreit’s love of college football.

However, many people need to start loving college football players as much as they love the sport as a whole.

