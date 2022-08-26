Skip to main content
David Pollack Makes His Thoughts On Bengals-Rams Brawl Clear

David Pollack shaking hands with Georgia football fans.

Georgia linebacker David Pollack celebrates victory with fans at the 2005 Outback Bowl January 1, 2005 at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida. Georgia defeated Wisconsin 24 - 21. (Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

During a joint practice on Thursday, Aaron Donald became the center of NFL headlines for swinging a helmet at Cincinnati Bengals players in a heated brawl.

Some fans and analysts feel the Los Angeles Rams superstar deserves a suspension for these actions. Others feel the incident should simply be chalked up to typical competitive football action.

Former NFL linebacker and current ESPN analyst David Pollack is a member of the latter camp.

"It’s crazy how big of a deal we are making of this @AaronDonald97 situation. I did it plenty of times. Saw it tons of times. Football players fight a lot in practice. You going to review everyone’s practice tape and start suspending everyone? Nope!" Pollack wrote on Twitter.

The NFL does not police behavior during practice sessions — even if it's a joint affair. If Donald does get a suspension, it would likely need to come from his own Rams organization.

The Rams and Bengals will face off in a Super Bowl rematch during tomorrow's preseason finale at 6 p.m. ET.