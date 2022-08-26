David Pollack Makes His Thoughts On Bengals-Rams Brawl Clear
During a joint practice on Thursday, Aaron Donald became the center of NFL headlines for swinging a helmet at Cincinnati Bengals players in a heated brawl.
Some fans and analysts feel the Los Angeles Rams superstar deserves a suspension for these actions. Others feel the incident should simply be chalked up to typical competitive football action.
Former NFL linebacker and current ESPN analyst David Pollack is a member of the latter camp.
"It’s crazy how big of a deal we are making of this @AaronDonald97 situation. I did it plenty of times. Saw it tons of times. Football players fight a lot in practice. You going to review everyone’s practice tape and start suspending everyone? Nope!" Pollack wrote on Twitter.
The NFL does not police behavior during practice sessions — even if it's a joint affair. If Donald does get a suspension, it would likely need to come from his own Rams organization.
The Rams and Bengals will face off in a Super Bowl rematch during tomorrow's preseason finale at 6 p.m. ET.