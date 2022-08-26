David Pollack Makes His Thoughts On Bengals-Rams Brawl Clear

Georgia linebacker David Pollack celebrates victory with fans at the 2005 Outback Bowl January 1, 2005 at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida. Georgia defeated Wisconsin 24 - 21. (Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

During a joint practice on Thursday, Aaron Donald became the center of NFL headlines for swinging a helmet at Cincinnati Bengals players in a heated brawl.

Some fans and analysts feel the Los Angeles Rams superstar deserves a suspension for these actions. Others feel the incident should simply be chalked up to typical competitive football action.

Former NFL linebacker and current ESPN analyst David Pollack is a member of the latter camp.

"It’s crazy how big of a deal we are making of this @AaronDonald97 situation. I did it plenty of times. Saw it tons of times. Football players fight a lot in practice. You going to review everyone’s practice tape and start suspending everyone? Nope!" Pollack wrote on Twitter.

The NFL does not police behavior during practice sessions — even if it's a joint affair. If Donald does get a suspension, it would likely need to come from his own Rams organization.

The Rams and Bengals will face off in a Super Bowl rematch during tomorrow's preseason finale at 6 p.m. ET.