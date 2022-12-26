David Pollack Names 'Key Matchup For Georgia vs. Ohio State

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Rece Davis, David Pollack, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images) Michael Shroyer/Getty Images

With the College Football Playoff set to kickoff later this week, David Pollack hopped on ESPN's airwaves to breakdown what he sees as the key matchup in Ohio State's game against his alma mater on New Year's Eve.

And when it comes to Saturday's Peach Bowl, the former UGA standout says a lot of it will ride on how Marvin Harrison Jr. performs against the Bulldogs' secondary; pointing to Harrison's attitude and ability to make tough catches even when covered.

The best wide receiver in football is in Columbus… Marvin Harrison Jr. He comes from good stock, you know he can run routes, he has great timing, but he’s such a great athlete. And he’s ticked off. His matchup against [Georgia defensive back] Kelee Ringo will go a long way in deciding the Peach Bowl. Can [Ringo] check him?… [Harrison is] the best wide receiver in all of college football in contested catches.

Harrison put up seven catches for 120 yards and a touchdown in the Buckeyes' last game of the season against Michigan. He'll look to showout once again and prove why Ohio State was worthy of the fourth and final playoff spot.