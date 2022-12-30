David Pollack Names Key To Georgia Beating Ohio State

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 12: A helmet of the Georgia Bulldogs rests on the field during a game against of the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium on September 12, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The Georgia Bulldogs are favorites to beat the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl for the College Football Playoff tomorrow. But they still have to actually play the game - and Georgia legend David Pollack knows who needs to step up to get the W.

Appearing on ESPN's Get Up, Pollack said that if Georgia defensive end Jalen Carter can have a big game against the Buckeyes, he can have a major impact on the outcome. Pollack believes that he can potentially be the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft with a strong performance in the postseason.

"(Carter is) the number one draft pick next year in the NFL Draft that's not a quarterback... That man right there is the most dominant force in college football," he said.

Carter doesn't exactly light up the stat sheet, but he's a versatile lineman who can do just about everything well. This season he has 29 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks along with two passes defended and two forced fumbles.

From the way David Pollack is hyping up Jalen Carter, you would think that Carter is the second coming of Travon Walker. Like Carter, Walker didn't blow people away with the numbers, but he showed up when he needed to make a big impact.

NFL scouts will be closely watching the entire Ohio State-Georgia game and players on all sides could see their draft stock soar or plummet on Saturday's performance.

Will Jalen Carter have his breakout performance against the Buckeyes?