David Pollack Names Main Reason Tennessee Is 'Back On The Map'

Georgia linebacker David Pollack celebrates victory with fans at the 2005 Outback Bowl January 1, 2005 at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida. Georgia defeated Wisconsin 24 - 21. (Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

There's no question the Tennessee Volunteers are firmly back at the center of the college football world. The No. 1-ranked program is 8-0 on the year with several wins over other top programs in the nation.

So how did the Volunteers return to college football prominence? ESPN analyst David Pollack believes he has the answer: Quarterback Hendon Hooker.

“He’s 25 years old, he’s older than 10 starting quarterbacks in the NFL,” Pollack said on Friday's episode of Get Up. “Very very mature…second year in the system…this guy knows exactly where his answers are. They play so fast, so electric, so dynamic…deep shots galore. They start fast and play fast the whole game.

"Hendon Hooker is the reason why Tennessee is back on the map."

Hooker, a second-year transfer from Virginia Tech, is in the midst of an incredible, Heisman-contending season. The sixth-year senior has 2,388 passing yards, 25 total touchdowns and just one interception on the year so far.

Hooker and the Volunteers have a massive challenge ahead of them as they face off against the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens on Saturday. With both teams unbeaten on the year, this matchup has some serious College Football Playoff implications.

Tomorrow's marquee contest will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET in Sanford Stadium.