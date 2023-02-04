David Pollack Reacts To Alabama's Notable Coaching Hire

On Friday, the Alabama Crimson Tide hired former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees as their new OC in Tuscaloosa.

Rees, who spent the last three seasons as OC in South Bend, replaces Bill O'Brien after his departure for New England earlier this year.

ESPN college football analyst David Pollack is a fan of this hire by Nick Saban.

"We all know that Georgia Football is the King of CFB right now but Alabama is dang sure trying to change that. Signed #1 recruiting class. New DC coming soon. Upgraded their OC today to Tommy Rees. Legit stud play caller!" Pollack wrote on Twitter.

Rees averaged more than 32 points per game during each of his three seasons as offensive coordinator for the Fighting Irish. The former Notre Dame quarterback fell to Alabama in the College Football Playoff in his first season as OC in 2020-21.

Rees, 30, is now on to the next chapter of his coaching career in one of college football's most highly-coveted jobs.