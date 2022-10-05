David Pollack Reveals What He Blames Georgia's Struggles On

Georgia linebacker David Pollack celebrates victory with fans at the 2005 Outback Bowl January 1, 2005 at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida. Georgia defeated Wisconsin 24 - 21. (Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

ESPN analyst David Pollack believes Georgia's early-season success has caused a certain level of complacency over the last couple weeks.

After dominating through their first three games of the season, the Bulldogs snuck by with some less-than-impressive wins over Kent State and Missouri.

Pollack feels the reigning National Champions have been "sleepwalking" through the past couple games.

“There’s something to be said about that, that means there’s a lot of youth,” Pollack said on Wednesday. “That means there’s immaturity on the team. When you look back at last year’s team, I think one of the most important things we looked at was, ‘Dude, these are a bunch of grownups.'”

The former Georgia linebacker believes the Bulldogs have a problem with maturity.

“I don’t think it speaks well for the maturity of the team, I think the offensive line got absolutely manhandled, which is a big problem,” Pollack added. “You need balance to be able to run the football, I think there’s an issue at left guard. They’ve got a bunch of running backs going, I think they need to find maybe their best one or two."

Despite their recent struggles, the Bulldogs are still ranked as the No. 2 team in the nation with a perfect 5-0 record.

Georgia will look to live up to its expectation of dominance in a home matchup against Auburn this weekend.