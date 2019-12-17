NBA Announces Former Commissioner David Stern Is In Serious Condition

The NBA announced this afternoon that former league commissioner David Stern is in “serious condition” following emergency surgery.

Stern, 77, was hospitalized at the end of last week following a brain hemorrhage.

“NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern suffered a sudden brain hemorrhage (Thursday) for which he underwent emergency surgery,” the NBA said in a statement last week. “Our thoughts and prayers are with David and his family.”

The NBA updated Stern’s status this afternoon.

“He is receiving great care and surrounded by his loved ones,” the NBA announced. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with David and his family.”

NBA statement on David Stern pic.twitter.com/6tOjCQExOa — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) December 17, 2019

Stern was the NBA’s commissioner from 1984 to 2014. He was succeeded by Adam Silver.

Our thoughts remain with Davis and his friends and family.