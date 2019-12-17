The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA Announces Former Commissioner David Stern Is In Serious Condition

David Stern speaking at a gala.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 17: David Stern attends Jazz at Lincoln Center's 2019 Gala - The Birth of Jazz: From Bolden to Armstrong at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 17, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Jazz At Lincoln Center)

The NBA announced this afternoon that former league commissioner David Stern is in “serious condition” following emergency surgery.

Stern, 77, was hospitalized at the end of last week following a brain hemorrhage.

“NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern suffered a sudden brain hemorrhage (Thursday) for which he underwent emergency surgery,” the NBA said in a statement last week. “Our thoughts and prayers are with David and his family.”

The NBA updated Stern’s status this afternoon.

“He is receiving great care and surrounded by his loved ones,” the NBA announced. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with David and his family.”

Stern was the NBA’s commissioner from 1984 to 2014. He was succeeded by Adam Silver.

Our thoughts remain with Davis and his friends and family.

Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.