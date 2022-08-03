Davis Mills Thriving In Camp: NFL World Reacts

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 19: Davis Mills #10 of the Houston Texans plays against the the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won the game 21-31. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

When the 2021 NFL draft was over, no one expected Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills to put together the best season for a rookie quarterback.

He's continuing to build off of that success and has reportedly had a very good camp for the Texans.

"#Texans Practice is over. Davis Mills balled again He threw the ball 19 times and the ball wasn’t complete only 4 times. And one was a spike. 11-14 on team drills a couple touchdowns during team red zone. Threw passes at all 3 levels. 4-5 during 7 on 7 red zone 2 tds," Texans reporter DJ Bien-Aime said.

Fans are loving what they've seen from Mills so far. At least one fan is ready to start the Davis Mills vs. Trevor Lawrence conversation - if Mills plays well in 2022.

"We gone have to have a convo if he hoops this season and a certain Jax QB looks bad or not improved at all," the fan said.

"Are we sure Davis Mills wasn’t the best qb in last years draft," another fan asked.

Mills quietly took over the starting job in 2021 and looked like the real deal very early on. While his numbers, under 3,000 passing yards and just 16 touchdowns won't blow anyone away, he was working with a significantly degraded receiving corps.

So far this offseason, Mills has continued that good work.