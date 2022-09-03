Days After Trade To Cavaliers, Donavan Mitchell Already Rooting For Ohio State

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 05: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz reacts late in the game while playing the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on January 05, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Utah won the game 110-105. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Donovan Mitchell is already buying into the Ohio lifestyle.

Just one day after the blockbuster trade news that sent him to Cleveland, the three-time NBA All-Star is already rooting for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

"I got @OhioStateFB tonight," Mitchell wrote on Twitter.

Later tonight, the state of Ohio and the entire college football world will be focused on the highly-anticipated, top-five matchup between No. 5 Notre Dame and No. 2 Ohio State.

While today belongs to the Buckeyes, yesterday's focus was on Cleveland's NBA franchise.

The Cavaliers landed Mitchell in a massive, league-altering trade with the Utah Jazz. Cleveland sent Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps to Utah in exchange for the new franchise centerpiece.

With the addition of Mitchell, there could be another sports powerhouse in the state of Ohio. Pairing him alongside All-Star guard Darius Garland and up-and-coming star Evan Mobley, the Cavs have the potential to make a deep postseason run this coming season.

Mitchell certainly isn't alone with his pick in favor of the Buckeyes. Ryan Day's program is a 17-point favorite over the Fighting Irish in tonight's contest.