DeAndre Hopkins Activated Monday: NFL World Reacts

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 08: DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during warmups before the game against the Miami Dolphins at State Farm Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals got some more good news about their wide receiver group on Monday.

Just a few hours after they traded for Robbie Anderson since Marquise Brown is hurt, the team officially activated DeAndre Hopkins to the 53-man roster.

Hopkins had to miss the first six games of this season after he violated the league's PED policy during the offseason. Hopkins is coming off a 2021 campaign that saw him finish with 42 receptions for 572 yards and eight touchdowns.

That season was an outlier for Hopkins since he only played in 10 games last season. Had he stayed healthy, he likely would've eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards for a fifth straight season.

Cardinals fans are absolutely elated to have Hopkins back.

The Cardinals will be hoping that Hopkins can help jumpstart them since they've lost four of six to open the season.

Cardinals fans will get to see him for the first time in 2022 when the Cardinals take on the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football.

Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET.