DeAndre Hopkins Has A Brutally Honest Comment On Bill O’Brien

Much has been said about Bill O’Brien’s relationship with DeAndre Hopkins in the wake of the Texans’ surprising decision to trade the All-Pro wide receiver to the Cardinals.

Houston shockingly traded its start wideout to Arizona in exchange for David Johnson and some draft picks last month. The trade did not sit well with Texans fans.

O’Brien, who’s been a constant focal point of criticism this offseason, has defended the trade, saying it made sense both financially and on the field.

Hopkins, meanwhile, seems excited to be in Arizona. He gets to play for Kliff Kingsbury in a fun, Kyler Murry-led offensive system.

The former Texans wide receiver spoke with Sports Illustrated about his relationship with O’Brien. He didn’t have much to say.

“There was no relationship,” Hopkins said. “Make sure you put that in there. There’s not a lot to speak about.”

.@DeAndreHopkins set the record straight on his former Texans coach 🤐 https://t.co/05bALOTX9w pic.twitter.com/qYknVYlgKH — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 21, 2020

Well, that sums it up. Hopefully Hopkins has a better relationship with his new head coach in Arizona.

The Cardinals could be one of the most-entertaining teams in the NFL this fall. Arizona could make a big leap in the NFC West.