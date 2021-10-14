DeAndre Hopkins’ Comment On His Quarterbacks Is Going Viral

This past Sunday, superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins separated himself with a pretty incredible NFL record.

With six receptions in a Week 5 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, Hopkins surpassed his former Arizona teammate Larry Fitzgerald for the most catches in NFL history before the age of 30. Entering the game tied with 764 receptions, the 29-year-old wideout finished the day with 770.

After the game, Hopkins responded to questions about the accomplishment with a hilarious answer.

“I got to thank all 20 of my quarterbacks,” he said with a laugh. “I should buy all those guys something like a nice watch.”

DeAndre Hopkins passed Larry Fitzgerald for the most catches before 30 in NFL history

After he was drafted with the 27th overall pick in the 2013 draft, Hopkins spent seven years with the Houston Texans. During that time, the three-time All-Pro receiver caught passes from 11 different starting quarterbacks: Matt Schuab, Case Keenum, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Ryan Mallett, Brian Hoyer, T.J. Yates, Brandon Weeden, Brock Osweiler, Tom Savage, Deshaun Watson and A.J. McCarron. And despite this carousel of less-than-ideal quarterback options, he solidified himself as one of the greatest pass catchers in NFL history.

Fortunately for Hopkins, he’s found a more steady QB situation since joining the Cardinals in 2020. With emerging superstar Kyler Murray under center, the former Texan has collected 1,719 yards and 10 touchdowns through 21 games in his new home.

After cracking the joke about his old quarterbacks, Hopkins took a more serious tone on this record-setting career accolade.

“In all seriousness, that’s a great accomplishment,” he said, per Sports Illustrated. “Honestly, I just I just go out and play ball. I just want to win and be reliable for my team. I really try not to look into that stuff; just go out and work and keep my head down.”

So far in his second year with the Cardinals, he has done just that. Leading the team in receiving yards (312) and touchdowns (4), Hopkins has helped his squad to an undefeated 5-0 record.

On Sunday, he helped his team to victory yet again. His 769th career catch set his team up in the red zone with just a few minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. With his 770th catch on the very next play, he reeled in an incredible contested touchdown to seal the game.

With Hopkins’ 30th birthday coming in June, every reception he makes until then builds on his record.