DeAndre Hopkins Had Honest Reaction To Knee Injury

2021 was the toughest season of DeAndre Hopkins’ nine-year NFL career — and the superstar wide receiver would be the first one to tell you that.

Hopkins was sidelined for a career-high seven regular-season games this year with first a hamstring injury, then a knee issue. As he sat idly by, his Cardinals squad (which started the year on a 7-0 run) slipped into a first-round exit from this year’s postseason.

The three-time All-Pro wideout said he felt “helpless” on the Arizona sideline.

“That was probably one of the worst feelings I’ve had since playing in the NFL,” Hopkins said on SiriusXM NFL Radio, per Darren Urban of the team website. “Knowing your team needs you to get to where they need to get to, I was helpless. Sometimes I didn’t want to be around the facility. Sometimes I was like, ‘Man, I don’t know if I want to be around it just because I care so much about it.’”

Hopkins was unable to suit up for the Cardinals’ Wild Card loss against the Los Angeles Rams. The 29-year-old wide receiver said not being able to help his team to a Super Bowl was “more hurtful than the injury itself.”

Hopkins underwent surgery on his MCL and is apparently “ahead of schedule.” Hopefully the superstar wideout is able to make a full return to the field in 2022.