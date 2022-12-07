DeAndre Hopkins Has 1-Word Response To Praise From Bill Belichick

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 25: Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals runs with the football after a reception during a NFL team training camp at State Farm Stadium on August 25, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and his Arizona Cardinals will be in action this Monday against the New England Patriots. But Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is singing Hopkins' praises heading into the game.

Speaking to the media this week, Belichick had the highest of praise for Hopkins. He said that Hopkins is as good as any player he's ever coached against.

Given that Belichick's coaching career spans over 40 years and includes the likes of Jerry Rice, Marvin Harrison, Randy Moss, Cris Carter and Calvin "Megatron" Johnson, that means a lot more. And Hopkins definitely appreciated that one.

Taking to Twitter last night, Hopkins had just one word for the Patriots coach. "Respect," Hopkins wrote, adding a saluting emoji.

Hopkins' tweet has over 1,500 likes and a lot of supporting comments from Cardinals and Patriots fans.

DeAndre Hopkins missed the first six weeks of the season due to a suspension. But since coming back he's resumed dominating the league as if nothing happened.

Hopkins has 49 receptions for 574 yards and three touchdowns. He is averaging 95.7 yards per game this season and has already exceeded some of his production from last year when he played in only 10 games.

Unfortunately, Hopkins' dominance hasn't translated to wins. The Cardinals are just 2-4 since he came back and have lost four of their last five.

Can Hopkins and the Cardinals reverse their fortune against the Patriots this Monday?