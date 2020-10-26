NFL Star Allegedly Flipped Off Pro-Trump Caravan On Sunday

An NFL star allegedly flipped off members of a pro-Trump caravan while heading to his game on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Arizona Republic, members of a pro-Trump caravan claim that Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was driving recklessly around them. The members also claim that Hopkins flipped them off.

A photo of Hopkins allegedly flipping off the caravan has gone viral on social media.

“My 8 yr old son was in one of the cars you were swerving in and out of as you were disrupting the PHX Trump Train drive and trying to cause an accident. You’re a piece of trash. Make your political statements, but you put people at risk today,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

@DeAndreHopkins My 8 yr old son was in one of the cars you were swerving in and out of as you were disrupting the PHX Trump Train drive and trying to cause an accident. You're a piece of trash. Make your political statements, but you out people at risk today. @espn @AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/7tAuuyM5Or — Richard Williams (@rwilliams254) October 25, 2020

AZCentral.com had more details:

People participating in a caravan of hundreds of vehicles circling Valley highways as a parade of sorts for President Donald Trump say Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins swerved through the caravan and flipped people off. People who said they were in the caravan posted photos on Twitter of Hopkins giving the middle finger while driving a Ferrari convertible around 1:30 p.m. In the images, he is wearing a distinctive shirt that he was seen wearing when he arrived at State Farm Stadium later that afternoon.

Hopkins was traded from Houston to Arizona this offseason. The All-Pro wide receiver has 47 catches for 601 yards and 2 touchdowns heading into Sunday night’s game.

More is likely to come from this on Monday.