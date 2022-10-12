DeAndre Hopkins Ready To Return: NFL World Reacts

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 15: Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during warmups before the game against the Buffalo Bills at State Farm Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is pumped for his return to the NFL gridiron.

The three-time All-Pro wideout posted a hilarious video on social media expressing his excitement for his return in Week 7.

"Calculating how many days before I unbench myself from my fantasy lineup," he wrote.

Take a look at the video here:

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this clip.

"One. More. Week," one fan wrote.

"I'M 0-5 HELP ME PLS," another said.

"Take me to the promise land," another added.

Hopkins was suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season after he was ruled in violation of the NFL's performance enhancing drug policy. The star wide receiver denied having any knowledge of taking any banned substance.

The Cardinals will play their final game without Hopkins against the Seahawks this weekend. The 30-year-old wideout is set to return against the Saints in Week 7.