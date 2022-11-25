DeAndre Hopkins Responds To "Steroid Boy" Comment From 49ers Player

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 08: DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during warmups before the game against the Miami Dolphins at State Farm Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward decided to take a deep dig at Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins after their game in Mexico City this past week. Hopkins wasn't having it.

Following the game, Ward referred to Hopkins as "steroid boy" - in reference to Hopkins' six-game suspension for violating the league's policy against performance-enhancing drugs. But if the comment bothers Hopkins at all, he's doing a good job of hiding it.

Speaking to the media this week, Hopkins said that while the attacking statement was "very personal," he's chalking it up to "laughable" trash talk from a young player. He said he found the comment funny.

“Obviously that was very personal,” Hopkins said, via Darren Urban of the team’s official website. “When a young guy like that says something like that . . . it’s a lot of talk. To me it’s laughable. It’s funny.”

DeAndre Hopkins has been making up for lost time since returning from his suspension last month. In just five games he has 45 receptions for 487 yards and two touchdowns - the second-highest receiving yards per game mark of his career.

Hopkins is still on pace for over 1,000 yards this season despite having missed six games already.

Whether you like him or not, he's still one of the best receivers in the game.