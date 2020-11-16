Everyone Had Message For Houston After DeAndre Hopkins’ Catch

The National Football League world had a two-step reaction to DeAndre Hopkins’ insane game-winning catch on Sunday night.

First, NFL fans, players and coaches went crazy over Hopkins’ wild game-winning touchdown catch. It was one of the best game-winning catches in recent league history, after all.

Hopkins himself took to Twitter following the win to post a message.

“Don’t ever say it’s impossible…” he wrote.

The second part of the reaction: Clowning the Houston Texans.

Houston, of course, traded Hopkins to Arizona in exchange for David Johnson and draft compensation. The man who made that trade, Bill O’Brien, has since been fired.

Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins pulled the near impossible! wow The #Texans should've never traded Hopkins. Wowpic.twitter.com/aeAtDFnRYh — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 16, 2020

As outlined by NFL Update, it was a tough day overall for the Texans:

– Lost to the Browns and dropped to 2-7 on the year – Everyone reminds them that they don’t have a first or second round pick. – DeAndre Hopkins catches game-winning Hail Mary TD. – Everyone reminds them how bad that trade was.

Yeah, that about sums it up.

It’s been a rough season overall in Houston. The Texans are among the worst teams in the NFL and they’ve had to watch their former star wide receiver achieve big success in Arizona.

For Houston, 2021 can’t get here soon enough.