Kliff Kingsbury Addresses State Of Blockbuster Trade

The Arizona Cardinals pulled off one of the biggest moves of the offseason, acquiring superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins via trade with the Houston Texans. Things aren’t official quite yet, though.

Arizona sends running back David Johnson, who has struggled with injury in recent years, as well as a second and fourth rounder to Houston. In return, they get Hopkins, arguably the best wide receiver in the game, and a future fourth rounder back. Hopkins being moved at all is a surprise, but few would have guessed that he could be had for a second, a fourth, and a running back who may be past his prime.

In order for the trade to be processed, both players involved need to pass their physicals. So far, that hasn’t happened. Getting a physical right now is a bit trickier than usual, with how the healthcare system is slammed all around the country.

With two of the three draft picks involved coming in the 2020 NFL Draft, which is scheduled to begin on Apr. 23, both teams need things set in the next few weeks. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury says he’s still confident things will be set by the time the NFL Draft rolls around.

Kingsbury, in a conference call, said he’s confident Johnson and Hopkins will take physicals and trade will be set before the draft. He’s not concerned. — Kent Somers (@kentsomers) April 7, 2020

DeAndre Hopkins caught 104 passes for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns last season. That was something of a down season for him, but he was still a First Team All-Pro for a third straight season.

Johnson appeared in 13 games for the Cardinals in 2019, starting nine. He ran for 345 yards and two touchdowns. By season’s end, Kenyan Drake, who the team acquired in a trade, emerged as the team’s best rusher. He racked up 363 in the team’s final three games, including a 166 yard, four touchdown outburst against the Cleveland Browns.

Hopkins gives Kingsbury and second-year quarterback Kyler Murray a huge dynamic weapon to work with. There may not be many more fun offenses in the NFL next year, assuming there are no hang-ups and the trade processes.

