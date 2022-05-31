DeAndre Moore Jr, No. 4 Wide Receiver, Announces Commitment

LOUISVILLE, KY - NOVEMBER 07: A general view of the stadium during the Louisville Cardinals game against the Syracuse Orange at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium on November 7, 2015 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., one of the top recruits from the class of 2023, is heading to Louisville.

Moore, 247Sports' fourth-ranked receiver, told ESPN's Pete Thamel that he's committing to the Cardinals. Ranked as ESPN's No. 2 wide receiver and No. 17 player, Moore represents Louisville's highest-rated recruit since beginning their ESPN 300 list in 2006.

"We can build something there," Moore told Thamel. "I can build something there with my family, my boys from California. We can get some more boys from out of state. We want to build this up and get Louisville back where it should be."

According to Thamel, Moore selected Louisville over powerhouse programs such as USC, Alabama, Notre Dame, and Georgia. The Southern California native officially committed to Oklahoma before Lincoln Riley left, so Moore said everyone at Los Alamitos High School thought he might follow the head coach and play for the Trojans.

"Don't get me wrong, I committed to the [USC] coaching staff once before and was comfortable there," Moore said. "But it's a new time right now. Louisville is where I'm at."

Per Thamel, Louisville now boasts the ACC's top recruiting class and ranks sixth in the nation. Moore said head coach Scott Satterfield and offensive coordinator Lance Taylor, and their families, sold him on the school.

"A lot of people try and sell you on family, but Louisville is that," Moore said. "I'm a people person. I react off of other people's energy and how you treat me. From the jump, it was great energy."

Moore also praised Louisville's "great NIL program" and called the school "a place where they allow me to be myself."