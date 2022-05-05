Debate Over College Football's 2004 National Champion Continues

BIRMINGHAM, AL - DECEMBER 28: A general view of an Auburn helmet at the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl between the Houston Cougars and the Auburn Tigers on December 28, 2021 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There's another team that's trying to claim the 2004 BCS National Championship in college football.

USC took down Oklahoma in that game, but it had to vacate the title following an NCAA investigation into the program about violations.

Reggie Bush was deemed ineligible after he was accused of receiving improper benefits from an agent during his time with the team.

Al Borges, a former Auburn assistant, has come forward to explain why Auburn should claim the title (via James Fletcher III of On3 Sports).

“Whether people want to admit it or not, the game the year before did have a little effect,” Borges said. “And we were a completely different team, that’s an unfair analogy, but I think that might have had a little bit to do with it. But SC kind of eliminated themselves with their problems, and that’s really the case that (Tommy Tuberville) makes is: SC’s not even a factor because they supposedly caught their hand in the cookie jar."

"So who’s the best team now? Honestly speaking, I don’t – with all due respect to Oklahoma – Oklahoma did not match up well with SC. I don’t believe Oklahoma could have beat us but I don’t believe SC could have beat us, it doesn’t matter. And Utah was the other one, and I don’t think they could’ve beat us either so why would you vacate a championship when you have a champion. We won every single game, we did not have any recruiting violations. We had no issues."

Auburn finished the season with a perfect 13-0 record after winning the Sugar Bowl over Virginia Tech, 16-13.

It remains to be seen if that school or another school tries to claim the title later this year.