Decision Has Been Made On Controversial New Jersey High School Football Officials

Earlier this week, a video from a New Jersey high school football game went viral on social media.

The video showed a referee deliberately moving the ball well after it was spotted — giving the offense a first down on a crucial fourth-down play in the fourth quarter.

Take a look at the clip here:

The NJSIAA has reviewed the footage and made a ruling on a punishment for the officials involved.

These referees will not be assigned to any future postseason games.

“NJSIAA has reviewed the video of the Vineland versus Eastern state playoff football game and, in agreement with the New Jersey Football Officials Association, has determined that the entire officiating crew -- pending a hearing next week with the South Chapter of the New Jersey Football Officials Association -- will not be assigned future post-season games.”

The incident took place during the fourth quarter of the South Group 5 NJSIAA Regional Invitational Tournament on Thursday night.

Fortunately, this call ultimately didn't affect the outcome of the game. Eastern, the team that benefitted from this referee action, lost to Vineland with a 20-19 final score.