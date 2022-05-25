Decision Made On 2022 Kentucky vs. Louisville Game

LOUISVILLE, KY - NOVEMBER 18: A general view of the Louisville Cardinals game against the Miami Redhawks at KFC YUM! Center on November 18, 2012 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Kentucky-Louisville men's basketball game for next season officially has a set date for when it'll take place.

Per Jon Rothstein, the game will take place on Dec. 31 (New Year's Eve) and it'll be played at Rupp Arena in downtown Lexington.

This will be the first-ever matchup between John Calipari and Kenny Payne. The two coached together from 2010-20 while at Kentucky.

The two schools didn't get to play each other this past season due to COVID-19. The virus ended up canceling the game since players on both teams were sick when the game was scheduled.

Payne will be trying to get the Louisville program back on track in his first season on the job. The Cardinals have missed the NCAA Tournament the last three seasons and just finished the 2021 season with a 13-19 overall record.

Calipari will look to lead Kentucky on a deeper NCAA Tournament run next season after it lost to Saint Peters in the first round back in March.

No tip-off time has been announced yet.