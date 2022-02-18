Ratings are sliding. Interest is fading. Repetition has become the norm. But somehow, leaders in charge of the College Football Playoff don’t see a problem – at least not yet.

The College Football Playoff Board of Managers announced on Friday that the current four-team playoff format will remain intact through 2026. In other words, expansion talks are dead. A change won’t make its way into the college football postseason until the 2026-27 season.

“The Board of Managers has accepted a recommendation from the Management Committee to continue the current four-team playoff for the next four years, as called for in the CFP’s original 12-year plan,” said Bill Hancock, executive director of the College Football Playoff. “At the same time, the Board expects the Management Committee to continue its discussions of a new format that would go into effect for the 2026-27 season.”

Statement by Bill Hancock, Executive Director of the College Football Playoff » https://t.co/4cmq3XtWIk #CFBPlayoff 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/KzcEspe5Gh — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) February 18, 2022

This is simply a shame. College football has lost way too much interest for this decision to make much sense.

Football fans aren’t happy, to say the least.

“This is stupid. Don’t be fooled this is not about what is best for football. They only care about money and contracts,” a fan tweeted.