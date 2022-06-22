Decision Reached On If LIV Golfers Can Compete At Open Championship

l-r; Louis Oosthuizen, Dustin Johnson, Graeme McDowell and Ratchanon Chantananuwat during a press conference at the Centurion Club, Hertfordshire ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Picture date: Tuesday June 7, 2022. (Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images) Steven Paston - PA Images/Getty Images

Early Wednesday morning, the golfers who defected the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series received some good news.

According to a statement from the R&A, those golfers will be allowed to compete in the Open Championship at St. Andrews in mid-July. "The Open is golf's original championship and since it was first played in 1860, openness has been fundamental to its ethos and unique appeal," the statement read.

"Players who are exempt or have earned a place through qualifying for The 150th Open in accordance with the entry terms and conditions will be able to compete in the Championship at St Andrews. We are focused on staging a world-class championship in July and celebrating this truly historic occasion for golf."

"We will invest the proceeds of The Open, as we always do, for the benefit of golf which reflects our purpose to ensure that the sport is thriving 50 years from now."

LIV golfers were allowed to compete at the U.S. Open last weekend, though they struggled to contend. Mickelson, arguably the LIV Golf Series' flagship name, was closer to finishing in last place than making the cut.

Earlier this week, LIV added to its roster with Brooks Koepka and Abraham Ancer, who join Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and others.

Will they be able to contend at St. Andrews?