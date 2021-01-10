Former UConn Men’s Basketball Coach Died Sunday Morning

A former University of Connecticut men’s basketball coach and beloved member of the Huskies’ community passed away on Sunday morning.

Dee Rowe, who led UConn’s men’s basketball program from 1969-77, died on Sunday morning, the school announced.

The former head coach had also served as the Athletics and Institutional Ambassador for the school for the past 53 years.

UConn released a message about Rowe’s death on social media.

“Dee Rowe, UConn’s iconic Athletics and Institutional Ambassador for the past 53 years and former men’s basketball coach, passed away early Sunday in Storrs at the age of 91. Rest In Peace, Coach Rowe,” the school announced on Twitter.

Dee Rowe, UConn's iconic Athletics and Institutional Ambassador for the past 53 years and former men's basketball coach, passed away early Sunday in Storrs at the age of 91. Rest In Peace, Coach Rowe. pic.twitter.com/dK2wJPtTJg — UConn Huskies (@UConnHuskies) January 10, 2021

Rowe went 120-88 as the Huskies’ men’s basketball coach. He led UConn to an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 appearance in his second-to-last season leading the program. Rowe led the program to one NCAA Tournament berth and two NIT appearances during his tenure.

The former head coach is a legendary figure in the New England sports area.

Our thoughts are with his friends and family during this difficult time.

RIP. A legend in New England. https://t.co/u5VwQzJHfT — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 10, 2021

Rest in peace, Dee.