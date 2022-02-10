Deebo Samuel Admits 1 Thing Surprised Him This Season

In his third season with the San Francisco 49ers, wide receiver Deebo Samuel transitioned away from his role as a single-faceted pass catcher and into a position as one of the league’s elite dual-threat talents.

In addition to reeling in 77 receptions for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns on a league-leading 18.2 yards per catch, Samuel also took to the ground for 365 yards and eight touchdowns.

The NFL world was blown away by Samuel’s emergence as one of the most potent offensive weapons in the league — and apparently, so was Deebo himself.

“It kind of caught me by surprise, not going to lie,” Samuel said during an interview with PFT Live on Wednesday. “It started midseason, Kyle [Shanahan] came to me he was like, ‘Hey Deebo, we’re going to hand you the ball a little bit this week.’ Then from there on it’s just, ‘All right, you’re getting more carries here, you’re getting more carries, you’re getting more carries.’ It just kept growing.”

This sharp midseason change that Samuel mentions is backed by the stats. Through Week 9, the 26-year-old Niner had logged just six total carries. By the end of the year, he’d smashed his career-high with 59 rushing attempts.

“I have a background of being dangerous with the ball in my hands,” Samuel added. “I did play running back growing up. My last year of high school I had like 900 receiving, 900 rushing.”

This method was clearly effective. With the ball in his hands at multiple levels, Samuel was able to reach new heights — notching his first Pro-Bowl/All-Pro honors and leading his team to an NFC Championship appearance.

Expect to see even more carries for Deebo in 2022.