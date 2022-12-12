Deebo Samuel Apologizes For What He Did On Sunday

One NFL cameraman was feeling it after the Buccaneers-49ers game on Sunday.

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel accidentally ran into a cameraman when he was running into the endzone for a rushing touchdown on Sunday.

Samuel then got up and did an Allen Iverson stepover to celebrate the touchdown.

Here's a replay:

This got a lot of flack from the NFL community and because of that, Samuel apologized via Twitter.

"My apologies for stepping over the camera guy. Definitely didn’t realize I did it until watching the tape. Was just in the moment. My apologies my guy," Samuel tweeted.

This came before Samuel had to leave the game with an ankle injury. He was carted off the field after he tried to get to the sideline himself but couldn't.

The 49ers are hoping that it's not a long-term injury since he's been electric yet again this season. He currently has 54 receptions for 612 yards and two touchdowns in the receiving game and 41 rushed for 228 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.