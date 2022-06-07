Deebo Samuel Attending Minicamp: NFL World Reacts

On Tuesday morning, San Francisco 49ers fans breathed a deep sigh of relief when a star player made his debut at OTAs.

While the practices were still voluntary earlier in the offseason, 49ers fans were starting to worry about the absence of star wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Earlier this offseason, Samuel made it clear he was not happy with the way contract talks with the team had gone.

He even went as far as to request a trade from the organization. However, he and the 49ers appear to be headed in the right direction on a possible contract extension.

Deebo's appearance at OTAs on Tuesday morning fans flocked to social media to react to his decision. Some believe it was money-related.

"Bruh said I am not throwing away 90 bands," one person said.

"This is the smartest financial decision for Deebo. I hope this also means that he’s happy to be in SF, and wants to sign there long term," another fan said.

"He is not going anywhere. You can draft him with confidence and if you got a bit of a discount before then," said one fantasy football analyst.

Now the question becomes when will Deebo sign a new contract?