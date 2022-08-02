Deebo Samuel Denies Report Saying He Doesn't Want To Play Running Back

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers and NFC runs with the ball in the first quarter of the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl against the AFC at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Niners All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel is pushing back against the idea that he doesn't want to line up at RB.

According to The Athletic's David Lombardi, Samuel referred to reports of him not wanting to play some running back as "false." Claiming, "At this point, they're just making up stuff."

Samuel recently agreed to a three-year extension with San Francisco worth up to $73.5 million with $58.1 million in guarantees.

The deal comes after a rollercoaster offseason between the team and its star wideout, which included a trade request and the scrubbing of all things 49ers from his social media pages.

In the midst of that standoff, the topic of Deebo not wanting to take additional hits running the ball out of the backfield came up frequently.

However, Samuel has maintained throughout that those rumors were just that, rumors.