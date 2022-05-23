Deebo Samuel Likely Not At OTAs: Fans React

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers runs after making a catch during the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The 49ers defeated the Cowboys 23-17. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

In case anyone is surprised, 49ers star receiver/playmaker Deebo Samuel likely won't be at OTAs.

OTAs are set to start on Monday for the San Francisco 49ers as they are optional workouts for players. That said, a good chunk of players usually show up for them to get reps and to see their teammates.

Samuel won't be one of those players since he has asked for a trade. He was reportedly seen at the Warriors-Mavericks game in Dallas on Sunday night.

Even though Samuel won't be in Santa Clara, the 49ers don't want to trade him. Teams have been calling, but it sounds like they want to figure out a way for him to stay.

It would be pretty hard for the 49ers to replace his production from last year. Samuel finished the 2021 season with 1,405 yards receiving and six touchdowns off 77 total receptions, plus rushed for 365 yards and eight touchdowns off 59 carries.

It didn't take long for fans to give their reactions to this news.

The big question will be whether or not Samuel shows up for minicamp, which is mandatory. That's set to begin next month.