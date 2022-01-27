Deebo Samuel Makes His Opinion On Jimmy Garoppolo Very Clear

Deebo Samuel came to Jimmy Garoppolo’s rescue via Twitter on Thursday morning.

Garoppolo’s reputation is a mixed bag. On one hand, his ability to win can’t be ignored. On the other, some can’t help but wonder how dominant the 49ers could be with a more prolific passer.

Regardless of what you may think of the veteran passer, Samuel thinks one factor should out-rule them all: winning percentage.

Jimmy G is 45-18 as the San Francisco 49ers’ starting quarterback. End of debate.

“Kraxy how y’all have so much to say about our quarterback…. Check His Win Percentage…. Okay I’ll Wait. Pure Winner @JimmyG_10,” Samuel said on Twitter.

He’s not wrong. Jimmy Garoppolo knows how to win football games.

Sure, Garoppolo has his faults, but which quarterback doesn’t? He’s led the 49ers to two NFC Championships in the past three years. He’ll try and get the Niners to a second Super Bowl in that same span. The Los Angeles Rams stand in his way.

The last time Garoppolo faced the Rams, he found himself in an early 17-0 hole. The Niners roared back to win 27-24 in overtime and earn a trip to the postseason.

The Niners have been a major thorn in the Rams’ side as of late. Garoppolo will try and keep that momentum going on Sunday night.