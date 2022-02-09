Deebo Samuel Makes His Opinion On Trey Lance Very Clear

With San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo possibly on the way out this offseason, the focus is beginning to turn toward former No. 3 overall draft pick Trey Lance.

Deebo Samuel, the heart and soul of the Niners offense, seems pretty pleased by the idea of Lance taking over in 2022.

“[Garoppolo] was a great leader to Trey — showed him how to practice… I feel like once Trey gets a really good glimpse of what it takes to prepare to be a starter in this league — I feel like he’ll be a superstar,” Samuel said during an appearance on The Herd.

Throughout the Niners’ 2021 season, Garoppolo faced quite a bit of criticism from onlookers around the league, but Deebo Samuel was always there to come to his quarterback’s defense. Now that Lance may be taking over the QB1 position, it appears the dynamic offensive weapon will have that same support for the up-and-coming signal caller.

Appearing in six games and starting in two this season, Lance logged 603 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions through the air, and 168 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

Garoppolo, Samuel and the Niners fell just short of a Super Bowl appearance this year with a 20-17 loss to the Rams in the NFC Championship game.