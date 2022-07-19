Deebo Samuel Responds To Madden Rating: NFL World Reacts

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes during the game against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The 49ers defeated the Packers 13-10. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

Deebo Samuel doesn't care about his Madden rating.

The wide receiver ratings for the annual EA Sports NFL game came out on Monday and Samuel wasn't featured in the top 10.

The top 10 had Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill, DeAndre Hopkins, Stefon Diggs, Justin Jefferson, Mike Evans, Terry McLaurin, Keenan Allen, and Amari Cooper.

Samuel saw the list and confirmed that he doesn't even play the game.

"I don’t ever trip about madden ratings lol. Believe it or not, the only game I play is @NBA2K," Samuel tweeted.

NFL fans had some exceptional reactions to Samuel's tweet.

Samuel and Ja'Marr Chase were two of the biggest snubs from the top 10.

In Samuel's case, he finished the season with 1,405 receiving yards and six touchdowns off 77 receptions. Those numbers were better than the ones Evans, Cooper, and Allen put up.

If he's even better this season, there's a high likelihood he'll have a top 10 rating among receivers in next year's game.