Deebo Samuel Sends Clear Message To The Rest Of The NFL

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball during an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Michael Owens/Getty Images

It's no secret that the 49ers physicality is part of what makes them such a great team and star wide receiver Deebo Samuel spoke on that after Saturday's wild card win.

San Francisco rolled the Seahawks thanks to a second half avalanche of points after going into the break down one; leaving Levi's Stadium with a 41-23 win.

"Everyone knows we are a physical team," Samuel said. "It's just a matter of how long they can take it."

Deebo finished the game with six catches for 133 yards a touchdown and 32 yards on the ground, bringing the usual fight he always does when he gets the ball in his hands.

The Seahawks simply had no answers for the 49ers in the second half, allowing Samuel to break out for a 74-yard touchdown with tons of yardage after the catch.

They'll meet either the Giants or the Vikings in the next round.