Deebo Samuel's Message For Eagles Fans Is Going Viral

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

In just a few days the Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game.

Before the game kicks off, 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel had an interesting response when asked about the crowd noise in Philadelphia. He made it clear he's not too worried.

"We know it's gonna be loud, but no stadium is as loud as ours at the end of the day," Samuel said.

Fans immediately flocked to social media to react to his comment.

"This gotta be a joke. I was at on the field during the niners playoff game and could speak to the person next to me on third down," one fan said.

"California crowds are literally the worst," added another.

"Why would you rile up eagles fans even more. The linc is gonna be radioactive Sunday," joked a third.

Philadelphia fans tend to make their presence felt - especially in playoff games.

We'll find out just how loud they are on Sunday afternoon.