Defensive Player's Effort On Arch Manning Touchdown Going Viral

Arch Manning is set to join the Texas Longhorns as the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class. But for now, he's finishing the final season of his high school football career at Isidore Newman.

On Friday night, the five-star quarterback added another highlight to his reel with an impressive rushing touchdown. But it wasn't the rushing effort that caught the attention of football fans on Twitter.

A defensive player on the opposing team is going viral.

"Boy didn’t want any type of smoke," one fan wrote.

"This is Arch Manning’s competition," another said.

While there's no question that Manning is a talented young quarterback, he'll be in for a big adjustment when he starts to face of against college football competition — especially when the Longhorns make their way over to the SEC.

It's fair to assume Manning wouldn't have made it into the end zone had he been going up against some of the best defensive players in the nation.