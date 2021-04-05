Deion Sanders Had 1 Main Question For Players After Loss

Deion Sanders‘ Jackson State program suffered a tough loss this weekend, falling to rival Southern, 34-14. It was the team’s second straight loss and eighth straight in the rivalry with Southern.

Jackson State is now 3-2 on the season, 2-2 in the SWAC. The Coach Prime era started in a big way, with three consecutive wins, but the program is now experiencing a losing streak.

Sanders had one main question for his players after Saturday’s loss: do you really believe?

“We’re talking about, ‘I believe,’” Sanders said. “It’s on your shirt, it’s on your shirt, it’s on me, it’s on everywhere but do you really (believe)? When it’s third-and-5, do you really?”

Sanders further explained his message while speaking to reporters.

“I told them a story about back in the day, we didn’t have swimming lessons,” Sanders said. “They went and threw us in the pool. And we had to believe that we could swim and we was going to make it back to the side. Back in the day, we didn’t have an opportunity to get in nobody’s DMs (direct messages). We had to shoot our game. We had to believe that that woman was going to have love for us, just by the game we spat. We had to believe.

“It’s a whole lotta ‘I believe’ around here, but it ain’t a whole lot of substance behind it. And I told all of them, we would come to that point in time in this game where adversity was going to hit us and we was going to see do you really believe.

“And we didn’t.”

Jackson State will look to get back in the win column on Saturday at home against Alabama A&M. The game will kick off at 3 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.