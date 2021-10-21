Deion Sanders Announces He’s Unable To Coach This Weekend

Deion Sanders will not be on the sideline for his Jackson State team this weekend.

Still recovering from the foot surgery he underwent a month ago, the Tigers’ head coach will follow his doctor’s advice and sit out Saturday’s matchup against Bethune-Cookman.

“Due to my recent foot surgery, I will be following my team of doctors’ orders, and I will not be coaching this weekend,” Sanders said, per FootballScoop.

After announcing his decision to rest up this weekend, Sanders named second-year running backs coach Gary Harrell as the team’s acting head coach.

“Coach Gary Harrell, my right hand, will be leading our team and carrying out our mission to win all four quarters and play smart, tough, fast, and disciplined,” he added.

Now 5-1 on the season, Jackson State entered the FCS top 25 with a homecoming win over Alabama State this past weekend. With the Coach Prime effect on full display, approximately 53,000 fans showed up to pack out the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Jackson State’s Homecoming was packed out! Just over 53,500 fans showed up to see the Tigers in action 🙌🏾pic.twitter.com/jNNlb2jCtQ — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) October 16, 2021

Sanders called on Tigers fans to do the same in his absence.

“Tiger Nation I need ya’ll to do me a favor this weekend. I need ya’ll to really show out and pack The Vet,” he wrote in a release. “…You already know I-Believe and I know darn well you do too! Go Tigers.”