Deion Sanders Asked About Jackson State Possibly Playing Alabama

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders speaks with Jackson State Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders got into a brief war of words with Alabama head coach Nick Saban earlier this offseason regarding unsavory comments Saban made about his recruiting efforts. But will that battle off the field manifest into one on the field?

Sanders was recently asked if a game against Alabama is currently in the works. But Coach Prime told the media on Thursday that his program isn't ready to take on Alabama. He added that he's not going to embarrass his program for a little extra money.

"We're not ready for that," Sanders said, via WVTM. "And we're not into sacrificing our kids for a check. He got to give me another year."

Sanders acknowledged that Jackson State isn't equipped to deal with the size differential between their players and Alabama's. "We got to beef up," Sanders added.

As you might expect, college football fans are clapping back at Deion Sanders over those comments. Some are accusing him of being scared of Saban, while others are saying that his program will never be ready to take on Alabama:

"It wouldn’t matter if he had 5 years…Bama would put 50+ on them," one fan replied.

"I get into debates all the time on how Nick’s previous comments shows how “Scared” Nick is of Jackson State Look who’s “Scared” now," wrote another.

"Jackson State won't be ready in another year either, but credit to Deion for being honest," wrote a third.

