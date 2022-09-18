Deion Sanders Being Suggested For One SEC Program

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Deion Sanders continues to build down at Jackson State, quickly turning the Tigers into one of top FCS programs in the country in two short years.

Power-5 programs (and even the NFL for that matter) have to have taken notice. CBS Sports' Barrett Sallee thinks the SEC may come calling.

"Georgia Tech and Auburn are both about to get in on the Deion Sanders sweepstakes," Sallee tweeted last night as Auburn was getting blown out by Penn State.

Other fans chimed in saying they would like to see Deion on the Plains.

Bryan Harsin's seat is among the hottest in college football right now after being embarrassed at home by the No. 22 Nittany Lions on Saturday.

Sanders has shown he has what it takes to win at any level whether it be playing or coaching, but Coach Prime has said that he was called to Jackson State for a purpose bigger than football.