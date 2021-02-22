Update: Deion Sanders’ Belongings Have Reportedly Been Found

Deion Sanders led Jackson State to a blowout win in his college football head coaching debut on Sunday, but the former NFL star was “pissed” following the game.

Coach Prime wasn’t upset with anything that happened on the field. Rather, the Hall of Fame defensive back was furious after his belongings were allegedly stolen out of the locker room during the game.

“How do you think it feels, coming back, teary eyed – the guys just presented me with the game ball, one of the best moments that I’ve ever had in my career – and you notice you don’t have a phone to call your momma, your girl, your kids, because it’s been stolen,” Sanders said.

Deion Sanders is “pissed,” he says. He says that all of his belongings were stolen out of the locker room during the game. pic.twitter.com/snULfiCsnz — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) February 21, 2021

Thankfully, Sanders’ items have reportedly been found.

“All of Deion Sanders’ stuff has been found in his locker/office. Nothing stolen. Strange,” Noah Newman reported on Sunday night.

Jackson State has reportedly said that Sanders’ items were “misplaced” and there will be no police report filed.

Jackson State is now saying the items were “misplaced” and that no police report will need to be filed — Nick Niehaus (@nickniehausWAPT) February 21, 2021

Regardless of what happened, Sanders got a win in his coaching debut and now has all of his personal belongings. Hopefully he’ll now be able to celebrate his first victory in appropriate fashion.