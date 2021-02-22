The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Update: Deion Sanders’ Belongings Have Reportedly Been Found

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders.MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Deion Sanders of the NLF 100 All-Time Team is honored on the field prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders led Jackson State to a blowout win in his college football head coaching debut on Sunday, but the former NFL star was “pissed” following the game.

Coach Prime wasn’t upset with anything that happened on the field. Rather, the Hall of Fame defensive back was furious after his belongings were allegedly stolen out of the locker room during the game.

“How do you think it feels, coming back, teary eyed – the guys just presented me with the game ball, one of the best moments that I’ve ever had in my career – and you notice you don’t have a phone to call your momma, your girl, your kids, because it’s been stolen,” Sanders said.

Thankfully, Sanders’ items have reportedly been found.

“All of Deion Sanders’ stuff has been found in his locker/office. Nothing stolen. Strange,” Noah Newman reported on Sunday night.

Jackson State has reportedly said that Sanders’ items were “misplaced” and there will be no police report filed.

Regardless of what happened, Sanders got a win in his coaching debut and now has all of his personal belongings. Hopefully he’ll now be able to celebrate his first victory in appropriate fashion.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.