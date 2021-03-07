Deion Sanders’ Reaction To Saturday’s Big Win Goes Viral

Deion Sanders secured the biggest win of his young coaching career on Saturday.

The former NFL star, who’s now coaching at Jackson State, led his team to a massive win over Grambling State.

The Hall of Fame defensive back was extremely excited following his school’s 33-28 win over the historic program. The game came down to one final play.

Jackson State (2-0, 1-0 SWAC) defeated Grambling State (0-1, 0-1) for the first time since 2012 when Sanders’ defense made a stop at the goal line.

Sanders’ reaction to the win quickly went viral on social media. This was Grambling State’s first home loss since the 2015 season.

COACH PRIME IS HYPED‼️ Jackson State hands Grambling State their first home loss since 2015. pic.twitter.com/uKVIlg4Bpy — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 6, 2021

Sanders is in his first full season as a college football head coach. His coaching debut was a notable one, as Sanders believed he was robbed during the game. Sanders’ belongings were later recovered, though he didn’t seem to believe the full story.

That is in the past now, though.

Jackson State is 2-0 on the season and coming off a huge win over Grambling State. Sanders is clearly a college football coach to watch moving forward. He’s already being asked about the possibility of taking a bigger job.