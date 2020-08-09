Deion Sanders Has Blunt Message For People Criticizing His Tweet

Legendary NFL defensive back Deion Sanders had a brutally honest message for the players who are choosing to opt out of the 2020 season.

Sanders, a Hall of Fame cornerback, said that the league will not miss them.

“All Players OPTING out in all sports PLEASE BELIEVE the game will go on without u. This is a business & don’t u EVER forget that. There’s NO ONE that’s bigger than the game itself. Only the ref, umps & officials are that important that u can’t play without them. NOT YOU!” Sanders wrote on Twitter.

Sanders has been criticized by some for his message. He responded to those critics on Saturday evening.

“When did we as a people become so Sensitive,Soft,Skeptical & Sad? Let’s go baby we have so much work today to achieve the things we desire. Come on People,” Sanders wrote on Twitter.

Sanders added: “I’m much more concerned with EVERYDAY men & woman doing what they have to do to make ends meet. Most people have NO OPTION of choosing to go to work or stay in the comfort & safety of their environment. Have u forgotten your parents & family members can’t opt out?”

Several NFL players have chosen to opt out of the 2020 season. Almost every team in the league has at least one or two players skipping the season.

The 2020 regular season is scheduled to begin in early September.