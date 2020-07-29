Deion Sanders Has Brutally Honest Response To Terrell Owens

A couple of former NFL stars might attempt to show off their speed against each other.

Legendary NFL cornerback Deion Sanders appeared on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take podcast this week. During his appearance, he was asked about former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens, who recently raced Tyreek Hill.

Sanders, one of the fastest players in NFL history, was asked if he could still beat T.O. in a 40-yard dash. He didn’t hesitate to respond.

“I’d get T.O,” Sanders said. “One step better than the next man.”

Does @DeionSanders think he can beat @terrellowens in a 40? The answer will not suprise you at all #nextmanspeed pic.twitter.com/W1HIUS5fPo — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) July 27, 2020

Owens responded to Sanders’ claim on Twitter, saying that it sounds like a challenge.

“If that’s a challenge, CHALLENGE ACCEPTED! I’m the NM(Next Man)!! Let’s give the people what they want,” Owens told Primetime.

Hey Prime!! @DeionSanders….If that’s a challenge, CHALLENGE ACCEPTED! I’m the NM(Next Man)!! Let’s give the people what they want. https://t.co/FDEAouNilZ — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) July 28, 2020

Sanders, though, had a brutally honest response for Owens. He said he needs to check with his hamstrings first.

“I got to let my Hamstrings & Back know what I wanna do and imma see what they say then I will get back to u,” Sanders, 52, wrote in response to Owens.

I got to let my Hamstrings & Back know what I wanna do and imma see what they say then I will get back to u. 🤷🏾👀👍🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/n0upmAv4Vd — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) July 28, 2020

While we would love to see Sanders race Owens, it’s acceptable for the two men to be somewhat concerned with their hamstrings.

Hopefully both Sanders and Owens can get a lot of stretching in and feel good about racing soon.