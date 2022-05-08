Deion Sanders Called Out On Social Media: Fans React

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders called out high school football programs on social media, but a high school football coach decided to return the favor.

The former NFL star turned college football head coach wants more respect for his program from high schools across the country. Sanders believes that his program - and other HBCU programs - don't receive the same kind of respect and attention that various Power 5 schools get when they recruit.

A high school football coach returned the favor, though.

"But @DeionSanders , I have tweeted at, emailed, text as many members of your staff as I could (you included) and heard NOTHING back. Same for many other HBCU. So I ask you to Give us the same respect you’d give IMG, etc!" he tweeted.

Fans can understand both sides.

"How do you know what respect is given to IMG? If we came to a school, we coming for a particular player not just for tea & crumpets. That's how it goes when you limited on resources. The message was to those that we showed up to," one fan wrote.

"It goes both ways buddy I am speaking as a HS coach!! If you looking for football players it shouldn’t matter how many stars they have by they name.." another fan added.

"Mannn! Fa real. Love what Prime is doing for HBCU!.. BUT he also gotta know the history of what HBCUs do in recruiting. Majority of all coaches will tell u. That they never respond. I have for years tried to get in contact with HBCU staffs. Only about 2! Schools respond," one fan added.

Hopefully we can see more HBCU programs getting the respect the deserve across the country.