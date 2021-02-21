Photos: The Scene At Deion Sanders’ Head Coaching Debut Is Wild

Deion Sanders is making his college football head coaching debut on Sunday afternoon and the scene is appropriately pretty wild to take in.

The former NFL star is now the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. His team is set to make its 2021 spring season debut against Edwards Waters College.

Sanders’ old NFL teammate, Brett Favre, is expecting big things.

“I tried my best to get Deion to be the head coach at Southern Miss,” said Favre, who played collegiately for Southern Miss. “Not because he’s my friend. I don’t know what kind of coach he’ll be. But if I was a betting man, I’d bet the farm that he’ll be a tremendous coach but an even better mentor to these young men.”

Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated is on site for today’s contest. He shared some pretty wild details before kickoff.

“Deion Sanders’ first game at Jackson State comes under unusual circumstances. Jackson is a frozen city. There is no running water at the stadium. Port-o-potties, hurriedly ordered yesterday, arrived this morning. Some ramps are partially iced over. Officials expect ~10,000 here,” he tweeted.

Hopefully Coach Prime gives these fans something to be excited about.

Today’s game can be seen on ESPN3.