College Football World Is Ready For Deion Sanders’ Debut Today

Deion Sanders is hours away from making his college football head coaching debut.

The former college football star turned NFL Hall of Famer is now getting involved in the coaching game. Sanders spent some time coaching high school football and has since made the jump to the college football level.

Sanders’ Jackson State program will make its 2021 spring season debut on Sunday. Here’s how to watch:

Game time: 2 p.m. E.T.

TV: ESPN3

Opponent: Edwards Waters College

Sanders’ old NFL teammate, Brett Favre, is expecting big things.

“I tried my best to get Deion to be the head coach at Southern Miss,” said Favre, who played for Southern Miss. “Not because he’s my friend. I don’t know what kind of coach he’ll be. But if I was a betting man, I’d bet the farm that he’ll be a tremendous coach but an even better mentor to these young men.”

The rest of the college football world is excited to see Coach Prime in action.

Go ⁦@DeionSanders⁩ Go 👊🏻❤️🔥 Sanders and Jackson State primed to open their season Sunday https://t.co/AWH8uamU4M — Erika K Nardini (@EKANardini) February 20, 2021

“The impact of Coach Prime here is visible everywhere you go. … And with him comes visibility to Jackson State, visibility to HBCUs in general." The ‘Coach Prime’ era begins in Jackson, Mississippi, amid high expectations and national spotlight.https://t.co/A0uilHcfGD — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) February 19, 2021

Had the amazing opportunity to host Jackson State University’s football team today at Hartfield. Coach Prime, his staff, players, and personnel are such class acts! Y’all are welcome anytime! @DeionSanders @GoJSUTigersFB #allin #OneHartfield pic.twitter.com/467MZqvJ0E — Craig Bowman (@CraigBowman2) February 21, 2021

Deion Sanders' college coaching career begins Sunday. Brett Favre is already a fan. "I'd bet the farm that he'll be a tremendous coach but an even better mentor to these young men."

https://t.co/B42gjrIocA — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 20, 2021

What are you expecting to see from Deion Sanders in his first full season as a college football head coach?