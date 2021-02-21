The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Is Ready For Deion Sanders’ Debut Today

Deion Sanders laughs during a Super Bowl media spot.DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 5: Deion Sanders looks on after being inducted into the 2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame class during an announcement at the Super Bowl XLV media center on February 5, 2011 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders is hours away from making his college football head coaching debut.

The former college football star turned NFL Hall of Famer is now getting involved in the coaching game. Sanders spent some time coaching high school football and has since made the jump to the college football level.

Sanders’ Jackson State program will make its 2021 spring season debut on Sunday. Here’s how to watch:

Game time: 2 p.m. E.T.

TV: ESPN3

Opponent: Edwards Waters College

Sanders’ old NFL teammate, Brett Favre, is expecting big things.

“I tried my best to get Deion to be the head coach at Southern Miss,” said Favre, who played for Southern Miss. “Not because he’s my friend. I don’t know what kind of coach he’ll be. But if I was a betting man, I’d bet the farm that he’ll be a tremendous coach but an even better mentor to these young men.”

The rest of the college football world is excited to see Coach Prime in action.

What are you expecting to see from Deion Sanders in his first full season as a college football head coach?


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.